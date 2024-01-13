TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,111 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $26,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

