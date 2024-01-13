TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

