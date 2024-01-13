TD Asset Management Inc Has $31.01 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.26% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $31,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $77.96. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.