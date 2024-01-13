TD Asset Management Inc Has $29.16 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,933 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Snowflake worth $29,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $4,583,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

SNOW opened at $191.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average is $168.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,065 shares of company stock valued at $102,830,906. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

