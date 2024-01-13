TD Asset Management Inc Has $29.07 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.27% of Logitech International worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.6 %

Logitech International stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $96.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.