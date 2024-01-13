TD Asset Management Inc Has $28.64 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69,071 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.23% of Exact Sciences worth $28,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.