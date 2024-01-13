TD Asset Management Inc Has $26.67 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $26,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $429.00 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $430.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

