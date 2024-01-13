TD Asset Management Inc Has $26.65 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,912 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

