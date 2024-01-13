TD Asset Management Inc Has $25.04 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.46% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $25,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $28,894,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ASND

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.