TD Asset Management Inc Has $23.64 Million Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.48% of QuidelOrtho worth $23,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 383.97 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

