TD Asset Management Inc Has $213.47 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,802 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $213,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 265,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $354.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

