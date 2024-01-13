TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $30,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.