TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.27% of Manhattan Associates worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.92 and a fifty-two week high of $230.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.49.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

