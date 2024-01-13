TD Asset Management Inc Buys 8,800 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.33% of Five Below worth $29,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.42.

Five Below Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $190.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.92. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

