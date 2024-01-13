TD Asset Management Inc Buys 38,610 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,650 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of eBay worth $23,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in eBay by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $50,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

eBay Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

