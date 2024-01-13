TD Asset Management Inc Buys 15,803 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.50% of Pan American Silver worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,204,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 153,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $15.48 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC set a $25.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

