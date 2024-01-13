TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Marathon Oil worth $32,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

