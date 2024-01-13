TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.33% of Five Below worth $29,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.42.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.92. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

