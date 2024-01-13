TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.76% of ESAB worth $32,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. ESAB’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.