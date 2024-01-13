TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 7,011 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $31,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.