TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 292,381 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,381 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.08% of Celestica worth $31,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 205.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,152,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 775,761 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Celestica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Celestica by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.