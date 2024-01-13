TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 150,724 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Marathon Oil worth $32,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

