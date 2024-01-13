Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

