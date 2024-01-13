Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $271.64 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

