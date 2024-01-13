StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

