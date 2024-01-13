StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.
Institutional Trading of Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.