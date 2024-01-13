STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,230 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

