Stifel Nicolaus Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$120.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.00.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.61. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$56.42 and a twelve month high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The business had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

