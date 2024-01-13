Stifel Nicolaus Trims Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Target Price to $80.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.43.

FWRD stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Forward Air by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

