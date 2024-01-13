Stifel Nicolaus Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$120.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$114.15.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN opened at C$106.93 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$67.79 and a 52-week high of C$108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The company has a market cap of C$12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.66.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.1992783 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

