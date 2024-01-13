Stifel Nicolaus Raises OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target to $21.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

