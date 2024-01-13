Stifel Nicolaus Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $171.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.09.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.19. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

