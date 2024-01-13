Stifel Nicolaus Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $64.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.20.

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after buying an additional 2,507,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $38,875,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

