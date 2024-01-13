Stifel Nicolaus Cuts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at STEP Energy Services

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$293.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.97.

In related news, Director Edward David Lafehr acquired 10,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,200.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.