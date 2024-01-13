Stifel Nicolaus Cuts PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$11.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

TSE:PHX opened at C$8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.30. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.58 and a 12-month high of C$9.37.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$169.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 1.7253669 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.90%.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

In other news, Director Roger Dale Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 192,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.96, for a total value of C$1,728,384.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $2,094,720. Company insiders own 12.65% of the company's stock.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading

