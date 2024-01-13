Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.12.

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$4.10. The company has a market cap of C$387.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.94.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of C$444.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$434.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3399694 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$746,675.00. 38.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

