Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ESI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.12.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 1.9 %
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of C$444.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$434.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3399694 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Ensign Energy Services
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$746,675.00. 38.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
