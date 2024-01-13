Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $27.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schneider National from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schneider National by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.