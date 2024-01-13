Stifel Nicolaus Boosts RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $22.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RXO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research downgraded RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of RXO opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2,257.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. RXO has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.88 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. RXO’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,668,408.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,668,408.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RXO by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RXO by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 635,109 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in RXO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

