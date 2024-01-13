Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$17.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pason Systems from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.00.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PSI

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.49. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$16.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of C$93.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.4397099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $644,240. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.