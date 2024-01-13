Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $104.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of HUBG opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94.

Hub Group shares are going to split on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hub Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

