Stifel Nicolaus Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $305.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $282.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Melius raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

