Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $117.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

