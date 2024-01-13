STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in STF Tactical Growth ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of STF Tactical Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of TUG opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

