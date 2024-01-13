Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

STER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

STER stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 432,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 96,810 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Check by 19.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,838,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 626,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

