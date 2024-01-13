STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9,173.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

