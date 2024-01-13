Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTC. Craig Hallum downgraded Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Solo Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair cut Solo Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTC

Solo Brands Stock Down 4.4 %

DTC stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In related news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.