Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Rises By 307.7%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 307.7% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.76.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.