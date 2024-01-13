Short Interest in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Expands By 50.0%

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 99.83% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $105,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UCRD opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.