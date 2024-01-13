Short Interest in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Increases By 160.0%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ UPXI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Upexi has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Upexi had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 90,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $84,600.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,754,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,073.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 117,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,023 in the last three months. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

