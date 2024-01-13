Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Drops By 54.7%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBCP

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bancorp

In other United Bancorp news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $201,647.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary W. Glessner bought 3,610 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $41,767.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,908.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $201,647.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $211,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,529 shares of company stock valued at $63,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Bancorp by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.