Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Rises By 42.2%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ucommune International Stock Down 16.2 %

UK opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. Ucommune International has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Institutional Trading of Ucommune International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.55% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

